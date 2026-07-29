France Releases $11.6 Million in Frozen Funding for 28 Theatres, Opera Houses, and Orchestras

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The French government has reversed course on a funding freeze that had thrown the country's subsidized performing arts sector into three weeks of crisis, releasing 10 million euros (roughly $11.6 million) in withheld subsidies to 28 theatres, opera houses, and orchestras. The news was first reported by Le Monde.

The money, which represents the second half of the institutions' annual state subsidies, will "be paid out in the second semester" of 2026, according to the office of Culture Minister Catherine Pégard, which confirmed the decision to Agence France-Presse on Tuesday, July 21.

The freeze had been announced on July 3, one day before the opening of the Festival d'Avignon, France's most prominent theatre festival and the annual gathering point for the country's stage community. Roughly 13 percent of each affected institution's yearly funding was put on hold as part of across-the-board budget cuts imposed on every government ministry for 2026.

The timing turned Avignon into a protest platform. Leading directors confronted President Emmanuel Macron publicly from the Cour d'Honneur of the Palais des Papes, calling for a moratorium on budget cuts to the subsidized performing arts sector. General assemblies, rallies, and a petition followed over the course of the festival. Four days before the reversal, the CGT Spectacle union had called for a week of action in the fall, including a strike beginning September 26.

According to the Syndicat national des entreprises artistiques et culturelles (Syndeac), the 28 affected organizations included:

Twelve centres dramatiques nationaux (national drama centers) in Caen, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nanterre, Reims, Rennes, Saint-Denis, Saint-Etienne, Toulouse, Montpellier, Aubervilliers, and Villeurbanne

(national drama centers) in Caen, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nanterre, Reims, Rennes, Saint-Denis, Saint-Etienne, Toulouse, Montpellier, Aubervilliers, and Villeurbanne Three scènes nationales: MC2 in Grenoble, MC93 in Bobigny, and the MAC in Créteil

MC2 in Grenoble, MC93 in Bobigny, and the MAC in Créteil Two Paris theatres: the Théâtre du Rond-Point and the Athénée

the Théâtre du Rond-Point and the Athénée Seven opera houses, including Lyon, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Nancy, and Montpellier

including Lyon, Strasbourg, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Nancy, and Montpellier Four national orchestras: Ile-de-France, Pays de la Loire, Lyon, and Lille

Institutional leaders had warned that the shortfall would force postponements or outright cancellations of performances, weaken co-productions, and create cash flow problems heading into the 2026-2027 season.

The reprieve applies to 2026 only. The 2027 picture remains unsettled: the government announced in April that it would cut 6 billion euros in public spending across 2026 to offset the cost of the war in the Middle East, then detailed the specific freezes and cancellations that followed.

Pégard "will soon meet with cultural sector stakeholders, local authorities, and elected officials as well as artists to establish together a trajectory for the year 2027," her office said.

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