Cyber Group Studios Expands Leadership Team

Cyber Group Studios, a leading producer and distributor of animated series - with offices in France, the United States, Italy, Singapore, and England - is again adding to its leadership team and strategically positioning the company for further growth in 2023 and beyond.

Michèle MASSONNAT has been promoted to the position of Vice-President, Sales and Acquisition, and Ben ABRASS has been appointed as Head of Digital.

"We're charting a course that perfectly positions us for the future," said Dominique Bourse, Chairman and CEO of Cyber Group Studios. "I'm proud and excited about the talent we have attracted and confident that 2023 will be a spectacular year filled with many new milestones."

"This is a very exciting time for us," said Raphaelle MATHIEU, Executive Vice-President of Cyber Group Studios. "I am proud to strengthen our team with these two exceptional talents. More than ever, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in animation and in the digital space."

Formerly Senior Sales Manager at Cyber Group Studios, MASSONNAT is now managing the company's sales in French-, German-, Spanish-, and Dutch-speaking European countries in addition to Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Greece, Turkey, Portugal, Middle East, Africa, and Canada.

MASSONNAT is an accomplished senior distribution professional with over 20 years of international experience in television, home entertainment sales, marketing, and media rights distribution. She reports directly to MATHIEU and together they will establish the company's global sales strategy.

ABRASS comes to Cyber Group Studios with a wealth of experience in the digital field and a strong skill for pushing the boundaries. He is overseeing Cyber Group Studios' digital strategy, developing native content, creating new revenue streams with a focus on D2C and Web3 and finding new and innovative ways to engage and inspire viewers. He reports directly to MATHIEU.

Prior to joining Cyber Group Studios, ABRASS was a creative strategist at Warner Bros, where he worked on innovative digital-first projects. While there, he was selected to be part of HATCH, WarnerMedia's talent program for the launch of HBO MAX.