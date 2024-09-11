all for One Productions To Open Season with FATHER BROWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



all for One productions, inc. will present Father Brown, opening September 20 in the PPG Arts Lab, 300 E Main Street, and running through September 29.

A priceless jeweled cross is in danger from a famous French thief. A man is killed by a hammer, but who could have wielded it? A policeman is robbed of his uniform in full view of a laughing crowd! A woman falls to her death after rewriting her will. Could these crimes all be the work of one man? Have no fear: Father Brown, the quiet observer of human nature, is on the case. G.K. Chesterton's famous detective is brought faithfully to life in this new production by all for One productions and playwright Patrick Rieger.

afO is pleased to be partnering with Catholic Charities on this production, and asks audience members coming to the show to consider bringing donations of diapers, wipes, baby powder, pacifiers, etc. to assist Catholic Charities with their ministry to pregnant women.

September 20-22 & 27-29, 2024. Performances at the PPG ArtsLab, 300 E Main Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Purchase tickets online at www.tickets.artstix.org or call 260-422-4226. Adults $22, Seniors(60+) $19, and Students $15; Groups of 8+ $15 (must call to purchase group tickets.

