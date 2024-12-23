Ryan Ahlwardt to Bring INDY NIGHTS to Feinstein's in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of Central Indiana's favorite performers will return Friday, January 17, to the Feinstein's stage. Ryan Ahlwardt will bring his songs, stories and humor â€“ along with some special friends â€“ toÂ INDY NIGHTS with Ryan Ahlwardt & Friends.Â This show begins at 7:30 with the doors opening for dinner and drinks at 5:30 pm.Â

You may recognize Ahlwardt as the Emmy-nominated host of central Indiana's most watched lifestyle show - Indy Now - on FOX 59. He is an alumnus of the world-renowned vocal group Straight No Chaser; you can hear his voice, arrangements and original songs on the group's albums.Â

Ahlwardt is a voice actor and a singer-songwriter who has shared the stage and studio with such artists as The Beach Boys, Barry Manilow, Shania Twain, Sara Bareilles, Jon McLaughlin, Take 6 and more.

He has been a featured guest on many network TV shows and two national PBS specials and has also served as a radio host in Indianapolis. Â

Make plans to come out for this fun evening of music and shared laughs. As an added bonus for the night is special guest and friend, Jon Mobley, who is a mentalist and magician.

Mobley is known for entertaining crowds with his magnetic personality, quick wit and jaw-dropping surprises. He is a frequent performer at the Chicago Magic Lounge and has appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us.Â https://www.jonmobley.com/.

