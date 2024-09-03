Michael Feinstein Will Return to His Namesake Club For a One Night Only Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, September 22, two-time Emmy and five-time Grammy Award-nominated Michael Feinstein will return to the club bearing his name.

Michael Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American Songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe – in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, the Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House – his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.

In 2007, Feinstein established the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, Master Classes, and the annual High School Songbook Academy. Past graduates of the program have gone on to appear in major motion pictures and on NBC's “America's Got Talent,” lead an all-star cast in NBC's “Hairspray Live,” perform on Broadway, record acclaimed albums, and perform on-stage with Michael Feinstein himself.

Feinstein serves on the Library of Congress' National Recording Preservation Board, which ensures the future of America's sound recording heritage.

Carnegie Hall states, “With suave vocalism, charismatic stage presence, and acclaimed guest artists, Michael Feinstein illuminates classics from the Great American Songbook, Broadway, and more. Every concert has a unique theme, and Feinstein brings each program to life with a top-notch band and incredible true stories.” The same can be expected as you watch Feinstein command the stage on September 22.

The show starts at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 5:30. You can get your tickets for this one night performance at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/feinsteins-at-hotel-carmichael-52269602813

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 10 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

