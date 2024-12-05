Meet Santa And Grinch At New Carmel Restaurant This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“Santa on the Move” is coming to Goodness Gracious Kitchen Cupboard on Saturday, December 14 from 8 to 10 am. Santa and Grinch will be available to meet with kids - and grown-ups - and pose for pictures.

Local event and marketing business MEG & Associates started a new initiative this holiday season to help local non-profits raise End of the Year donations. MEG & Associates is offering a $250 per ½ hour donation or $500 for 1 hour donation to local nonprofits in exchange for Santa, Grinch and/or Mrs. Claus to come to holiday parties or gatherings. This opportunity is being offered through December 16.

One of the stops for Santa on the Move will be to Goodness Gracious Kitchen Cupboard – a new restaurant located at 24 N Rangeline Rd in Carmel. Goodness Gracious offers a unique menu built on the idea of preserving the past with food and tradition. Their food is crafted from old recipes, old stories and old memories. Visit their website at https://www.ilovegoodnessgracious.com/.

As for the fundraising initiative, MEG & Associates is working to aid the following Local Carmel arts organizations: Actors Theatre of Indiana, Carmel Symphony Orchestra, Central Indiana Academy of Dance and Ensemble, Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, Carmel Arts Council, Carmel Clay History Museum, Carmel Clay Public Library, CarmelFest - Carmel Rotary, Carmel International Arts Festival, Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre, Indiana Wind Symphony, and Carmel Education Foundation.

MEG & Associates will consider other nonprofit organizations upon discussion. Please contact meg@megpromo.com to set up your appointment!

In the meantime, make plans to join Santa and Grinch at Goodness Gracious on December 14. Get a hug from the Big Guy, a high five from Grinch and some fun photos to share this holiday season!

