Get Into The Spirit Of The Season as Franc D'Ambrosio Takes The Stage At Feinstein's

Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel will soon welcome Franc D'Ambrosio for two nights, Saturday, December 21 and Sunday, December 22, as he joyously celebrates the music and magic of the holidays.

The moment Franc steps up to the microphone, you will immediately get into the spirit of the season with classics like "Here Comes Santa Claus" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." You'll enjoy hearing Broadway standards such as Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" and "My Favorite Things" from The Sound of Music, followed by Franc's Nativity Medley, including "The Little Drummer Boy," "Do You Hear What I Hear?" and his heart-stopping rendition of "O Holy Night."

Early in his career, D'Ambrosio was discovered in the cast of his first Broadway show which led to the role of Anthony Corleone, the opera singing son of Al Pacino in Coppola's seven-time Academy Award nominated film "Godfather III." He starred in the film and sang the Academy Award winning theme song, "Speak Softly Love". This performance so impressed the late Luciano Pavarotti that it led to an invitation for him to study with the legendary tenor at his home in Italy.

Called "The Iron Man of The Mask", D'Ambrosio was awarded the distinction as the "World's Longest Running Phantom". After that noteworthy run, he was personally chosen by Barry Manilow to star as the male lead, Tony, in Manilow's pre-Broadway tour of Copacabana. His performance earned D'Ambrosio his National Theatre Award nomination for Best Male Performer in a Musical.

D'Ambrosio has toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe and South America with his critically acclaimed one man shows: "Franc D'Ambrosio's Broadway - Songs from The Great White Way" and "Franc D'Ambrosio's Hollywood - Songs of The Silver Screen". D'Ambrosio is also a frequent guest artist with many major American orchestras and symphonies.

Both shows begin at 7:30 pm. Doors will open at 5:30. These shows would be an excellent idea for a holiday or family get-together. You can get your tickets at www.feinsteinshc.com. Parties of 8 or more please contact info@feinsteinshc.com.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you're considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein's and need tickets for 10 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

