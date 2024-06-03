Feinstein's at Carmichael Reveals June Pride Month Lineup of Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



June is PRIDE month, and Feinstein’s at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel will join in the celebration. Check out the entertainment this month!

Thursday and Friday, June 6 and 7 -Join Feinstein’s for a night of laughter, tears and music with Norman Lasiter’s solo cabaret show, “GRAY PRIDE.” Saturday, June 8 - Singer and songwriter Andie Case is back by popular demand once again on the Feinstein’s stage. Her loud and unforgiving talent and music deliver a message of finding oneself. Saturday, June 15 – Dueling Pianos, presented by Brittany Brumfield & Baby Grand Entertainment - Pride Edition with all that sparkle and jazz for Broadway songs that you pick and get to sing along too.

Wednesday, June 19 – Branden & James from America’s Got Talent return to Feinstein’s for “Up Close & Musical” – a night of epic music making and fun stories with special guest Danny Zelibor on piano.

Sunday, June 23 – Drag me to Brunch Pride Edition – Spend your Sunday at Feinstein’s at this event hosted by Pat Yo’ Weave. You and your friends will enjoy a fun brunch of food, entertainment, music and drinks. Sunday, June 30 - The Showcase: Carmel Pride 2024. Feinstein’s and Carmel Pride unite to present The Showcase as top drag entertainers take the stage.

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. Consider having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein’s. Feinstein’s events are great activities for this. For groups of 10 tickets or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

ABOUT FEINSTEIN’S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL

Feinstein’s is situated in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for The Performing Arts. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the live entertainment venue offers an unforgettable nightlife experience, combining performances by some of the best with exquisite dining in an elegant setting. Featuring up to five events weekly, accommodating 135 people in the main dining room and bar, including an exclusive private dining room for up to 16, this small intimate venue offers you the perfect "front row" seat no matter where you are.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.