Feinstein’s Will Host Holiday Jazz Brunch with Wendy Reed

Gather with friends and family for a lively brunch, filled with delicious food, great music, and plenty of holiday cheer as Feinstein’s welcomes Wendy Reed: A Sing-along Holiday Jazz Brunch on Sunday, December 8.

Celebrate the season with the smooth sounds of holiday jazz and a festive sing-along led by one of Indianapolis’ most talented performers. Wendy Reed will guide you through your favorite seasonal tunes, so warm up those vocal cords and get ready to sing along!

Reed, the Indianapolis-based powerhouse vocalist, has graced many stages in Indiana. One of her greatest pleasures is sharing the stage with talented musicians regularly at the top Indianapolis jazz venues. She graces Adagio Lounge in Hotel Carmichael with her vocal talent as she performs The Great American Songbook along with her take on classic songs showcasing her background in musical theater.

Reed got her start performing with Carmel High School’s World-Famous Ambassadors singing group. Now she returns to Carmel to take the stage at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael with her very own holiday show.

Doors open at 10:30 am. The show starts at noon. Come dressed for the event as there will be prizes for the Best Ugly Christmas Sweater!

This show would be an excellent idea for a holiday work gathering or family holiday get-together. You can get your tickets at www.feinsteinshc.com. Parties of 8 or more please contact info@feinsteinshc.com.

Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947. If you’re considering having your corporate gatherings at Feinstein’s and need tickets for 10 or more, email sales@hotelcarmichael.

