Eric Baker and Friends Come to Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael

Pianist and singer Eric Baker has been performing regularly at venues and special events around Indianapolis for nearly 20 years.

As a soloist, with small combos and as a keyboard player and lead singer for several bands, he combines pop, jazz, gospel and even blues to remind people of the power that good music can have.

Baker brings his exceptional talent and wide range of music to Feinstein's, inside The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel, IN, with Eric Baker & Friends present: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA in the 70's!

The "feel good" vibe of Southern California in the 1970s is a concept that took hold in so many aspects of pop culture, but maybe none more than the music it produced.

Countless songs of that era gave us some of the biggest names in popular music. And five decades later, the hits are still instantly recognizable. From sunny Los Angeles to Laurel Canyon and all points in between, we'll celebrate the music from artists such as the Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Jackson Browne, Linda Ronstadt, the Doobie Brothers, and many more! Come hear the stories and sing along to these iconic American songs!

The show begins at Feinstein's at 7:30 pm on July 27. Feinstein's offers a fantastic menu and full bar. Come enjoy a great dinner and beverages at 5:30 pm, when the doors open, to ‘set the stage' for an amazing evening. Get your tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is located at 1 Carmichael Square, Carmel, IN, 46032. Contact Hotel Carmichael at 317-688-1947.

