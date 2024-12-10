ELTON BILLY & BARRY - THEY WRITE THE SONGS Announced At Feinstein's In Carmel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel has the perfect way to wrap up the holiday season for 2024 and ring in 2025. What better way than to celebrate with ELTON BILLY & BARRY - THEY WRITE THE SONGS.

Turn on any radio from the 70's to today, and you will hear the songs of Elton John, Billy Joel and Barry Manilow. Broadway, television and film veteran Craig A Meyer skillfully wields his voice and piano chops in the celebration of these three superstars in two New Year's Eve shows this January 31.

Having taught himself to play the piano with these iconic composers' music, his attachment to their catalogs is deep. Add in the past fifteen years as America's premiere Elton John Tribute artist and two years touring with Barry Manilow and you are in for an evening of dynamic songs and showmanship.

The hits include "Bennie & the Jets", "Copacabana", "Piano Man", "Mandy", "Tiny Dancer", "You May Be Right", 'Crocodile Rock" and "I Write the Songs", to name a few.

Meyer is considered to be the best Elton John tribute artist around. You might remember his international hit show “Remember When Rock was Young – the Elton John Tribute (https://www.almosteltonjohn.com/about). This time around, Meyer combines Elton John with the amazing talents of Barry Manilow and Billy Joel.

Meyer has traversed all four corners of the entertainment industry, making strong impressions in theatre, film, television and music. On Broadway, Meyer created the role of Clinton Badger in MGM's classic Meet Me in St Louis and toured nationally in Cats as Skimbleshanks.

Meyer worked with Alan Menken on Disney's Aladdin, and with Tim Rice and Elton John on The Lion King. Other television and film appearances include guest starring roles on "Necessary Roughness," "Will & Grace," "Good Morning Miami," "Family Law," "General Hospital," and "Fernwood 2Nite."

Meyer's film credits include Leatherheads with George Clooney and Renee Zellweger, Joyful Noisewith Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah, and Identity Thief with Jason Bateman and Melissa McCarthy.

Meyer has headlined for Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises and Regent Cruises around the world. He has also toured internationally and recorded with music legends Barry Manilow and Frankie Valli.

Originally from Carmel, IN, Meyer is always welcomed back with open arms and excitement at sharing his unbelievable talent.

So, gather your friends and family, and join Feinstein's for a night of nostalgia and pure rock 'n' roll. There will be two New Year's Eve shows. The first begins at 7:30 pm with doors opening at 5:30 for dinner and drinks. The second show begins at 10:45 with doors opening at 9:45. Dinner will be served from 9:45 to 11 pm.

Book your tickets now for ELTON BILLY & BARRY - THEY WRITE THE SONGS at feinsteinshc.com.

