Carmel Jazz Fest Set For Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Carmel Jazz Fest will return August 9 and 10 with top international, regional and local acts in Jazz, Blues and R&B.

The festival kicks off at 5 pm Friday with Carmel's own Blair Clark, founder of Carmel Jazz Fest. Experience Clark's captivating vocals that have thrilled audiences worldwide. Clark has collaborated with Grammy winners and legends like Evelyn "Champagne" King, Grammy award-winner/producer Narada Michael Walden, BMI award-winner Preston Glass and New Orleans jazz legend Henry Butler, to name a few.

Also at 5 pm is Brenda Williams. Williams is a dynamic and vivacious singer who connects with her audience to deliver award-winning performances. She's been a fixture on the local music scene for decades, with appearances at the Cabaret, the Indiana Repertory Theater, Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre and the Jazz Kitchen, and has performed for three U.S. presidents!

Friday continues with DysFUNKtion Brass at 6:30 and 8:30 pm. This unique ensemble performs an incredible collection of original music and brass-line covers. They drive energy through complex grooves crafted by drums, tuba, and bari sax, while the front-line of bones, mellophone, tenor sax and trumpets fills the air with flowing melodies and screaming soloists.

At 7 pm are Naptown Strangers, a traditional jazz ensemble based in Indianapolis, and Pavel. Naptown Strangers brings the sounds of New Orleans traditional jazz to the heart of the Midwest. Classic jazz melodies and rhythms are showcased by great improvisational musicians to create a genuine and unforgettable live music experience. Pavel returns this year with a unique Latin jazz sound that combines Spanish and English.

At 8 pm, Antonia Bennett – daughter of legendary performer Tony Bennett – will be accompanied by The Carmel Symphony Orchestra for a beautiful performance in the equally exquisite venue of The Palladium. An American singer of adult alternative music, standards, and jazz, the New York Times likens Bennett's voice to that of Billie Holiday.

Rounding out the evening will be Jazz clarinetist Dave Bennett, a dynamic performance of contemporary jazz with saxophonist/composer/singer Danny Lerman, and the Kelly Crum Delaveris Duo. Delevaris has been performing since 1978, inspired by her father's collection of big band singers and Sergio Mendes recordings. These three will all appear at 9 pm at various venues.

Over the course of the two-day event, four universities will perform as part of the festival, allowing guests and students to be educated and inspired by experiencing some of the best in Indiana's collegiate musical programs. On Friday is the University of Indianapolis and Butler University, with Indiana University and Ball State University performing on Saturday.

In addition, on Saturday will be a special collaborative musical ensemble – The College Professors - featuring professors from the four schools at 9:30 pm.

Saturday's events also kick off at 5 pm. Premium Blend, an Indianapolis based Jazz Band, shares their music and unique genre of the balance of honoring the rich history of jazz while also making it accessible to those whose focus is not only on jazz music. Also at 5 pm is saxophonist Tim Cunningham, returning for his second year.

Saturday sees performances by Indiana's younger musicians. Teilah McClung is the first of these, performing at 6:30 and 8:30 pm. McClung is a senior at The Classical Academy in Indianapolis and is a rising vocalist who has lent her voice to studio recordings for Plank Road Publishing, has participated in Midtown's Got Talent and has performed at Feinstein's in Carmel.

Wendy Reed performs at 7 pm, as well as Cathy Morris. Reed is an Indianapolis-based powerhouse vocalis who has graced many stages in Indiana. She enjoys sharing her take on classic songs that showcase her background in musical theater.

Electric violinist/vocalist Cathy Morris has a passion for sharing music with audiences of all ages. With an infectious enthusiasm and captivating presentation she conveys her genuine love of music and life! As a musical ambassador she has performed for world leaders and dignitaries including Mikail Gorbachev, the Prince and Princess of Serbia, President Bill Clinton, First Lady Laura Bush and the Japanese Ambassador Kenichiro Sasae, among others. She was inducted into the Indianapolis Jazz Hall of Fame in 2003.

At 8 pm, Average White Band will perform. One of the great soul and funk bands of all time, the band was formed in London in 1972. They took the influences of R&B heroes such as Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Stevie Wonder, along with jazz greats like Cannonball Adderley and the Crusaders and developed a sound that connected with audiences worldwide.

Saturday evening wraps up with the 9 pm performances of Carlton Holms and Paul Zauner, Europa and Delilah Seal, and Northside Exchange. Zauner on trombone is joined by Holmes on piano. High school performers from Carmel High School and Zionsville High School make up Europa – a high school jazz quintet They will be performing with special guest high school vocalist Delila Seal.

Daniel Hicks (pianist), Joseph Filipow (Guitar) and Darnell Perkins (Drums) make up Northside Exchange. The group returns this year after co-headlining last year's Inaugural Carmel Jazz Fest. They also opened for the Branford Marsalis Quartet during his winter tour at the Palladium in January 2024 to critical acclaim.

Carmel Jazz Festival is a two-day festival featuring international, national and regional Jazz, R&B, and Blues acts across five stages. The festival includes beer, wine and food vendors. Get your tickets now to experience all of these talented performers. Visit the website at http://www.carmeljazzfest.org or click on the QR code.

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.