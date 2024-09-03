Actors Theatre of Indiana To Present RING OF FIRE At The Studio Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Five actor-musicians will bring Johnny Cash's musical catalog to life in Actors Theatre of Indiana's 2024-2025 Season opener RING OF FIRE: The Music of Johnny Cash.

Sarah Hund* is happy to be making her ATI mainstage debut. Favorite roles include The Witch, Into the Woods; Fantine, Les Misérables; Judy Bernly, 9 to 5 the Musical; Reza, Once; Alice Beineke, The Addams Family; Mary Smith, Run For Your Wife; Mary Lou, The Buddy Holly Story; Sarah, Ring of Fire; and June, Smoke on the Mountain. She has performed at such companies as Maine State Music Theatre, Portland Stage, Tuacahn, Ogunquit Playhouse, Walnut Street Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, Beef & Boards and Phoenix Theatre. With her band, The Blue Eyed Bettys, Sarah has three albums (available on all streaming services), tours throughout the U.S. and has played Lincoln Center. Her TV credits include Law & Order: SVU.

Matt McClure, originally from Kennesaw, Georgia, works both on and off the stage across the country as a freelance theatre artist. He is excited to make his ATI debut and bring ATI audiences some great live music. Past favorite credits include John Merrick, The Elephant Man; Garry Lejeune, Noises Off; and Ken, RED. Information on his woodworking can be found at Find Your Spark Woodworking on Facebook and Instagram.

Brandon Alstott is grateful and thrilled to return to the ATI stage in Ring of Fire! You may have seen him portray Mr. Cash in a few ATI productions of Million Dollar Quartet. Previously on the ATI stage he was seen as Jesus in Godspell. Other regional credits include Roy/Bobby Jeremy in Fun Home, Ethan in Sex with Strangers, Rock N Roll Boyfriend in American Idiot, Lieutenant Kelly in Butler, and Georg/Rupert in Spring Awakening (all at The Phoenix Theatre). Other favorite roles include Brad in The Rocky Horror Show (Athenaeum Theater) and Billy in Carousel (Booth Tarkington Civic Theatre).

Jordan Simmons, based in Noblesville, Indiana, is a seasoned double bassist. Holding the Assistant Principal Bass position at the Lafayette Symphony Orchestra since 2012, he also serves as the Principal Bass at the St. Luke's UMC Symphony Orchestra. With over a decade of experience, Simmons has performed with various orchestras, showcasing his versatility in section bass and principal roles. He pursued his Music Performance education with a focus on Double Bass at Indiana University and the University of Louisville, studying under esteemed mentors like Lawrence Hurst and Bruce Bransby. Simmons has participated in renowned music festivals and is an active member of the International Society of Bassists.

Kent M Lewis is proud to be working alongside Darrin Murrell at the helm of this wonderful production. Kent has appeared in Ring of Fire at Theatre at the Center, The Wyoming Theatre Festival, Hilton Head Island, Milwaukee Rep (home to the premiere) and The Mercury Theatre, Chicago (extended six months). Other actor/musician productions include Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Once, Million Dollar Quartet, Lost Highway, The Hank Williams Story, and an Actor/Musician version of The Sound of Music. Most recently, Kent portrayed Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol (Little Theatre on the Square), HiPockets Duncan in Buddy Holly (The Wick), Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, and Colonel Mustard in Clue (Theatre of the Ozarks), and Hertz in Rock of Ages (Forestburgh Playhouse). Previously Kent toured the country with Billy Elliot and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and was in the Las Vegas production of Mamma Mia.

September 13 is opening night for RING OF FIRE: The Music of Johnny Cash. Celebrate the iconic Johnny Cash in this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family. The musical, which runs through September 29, follows Cash's early life in the cotton fields of Arkansas and moves to Memphis as he launches his music career, hits it big and marries the love of his life, June Carter.

*RING OF FIRE: The Music of Johnny Cash was created by Richard Maltby, Jr. and conceived by William Meade. It was adapted from the Broadway Production by Richard Maltby, Jr. and Jason Edwards.

Orchestrations by Steven Bishop and Jeff Lisenby with additional arrangements by David Abbinanti.

Single tickets or Season Subscriptions including Ring of Fire are available. Get yours by calling The Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 317.843.3800 or by visiting ATIstage.org.

