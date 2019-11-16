World Premiere Of LIPSTICK Opens Tonight At Island City Stage

Anna is having a crazy evening; she's desperately trying to get ready for a first date with a woman from her yoga class while her best friend Mal is pre-occupied with potential suitors from his Bandit Guy app who keep mysteriously showing up at her door. That's just the beginning of Lane Stanley's "Lipstick", a sweet, silly farce with a heart of gold and drawer full of sex toys!

Developed with the help of the National New Play Network, "Lipstick" opens the 8th season at Island City Stage, which has become one of the largest producers of new plays in South Florida.

"There are so many things I love about this play", said Artistic Director Andy Rogow who is helming this production. "It's rare to see a door-slamming sex farce from the perspective of a transgender playwright and featuring a lesbian as the central character. When Nan Barnett, the Executive Director of the National New Play Network recommended this play to me I grabbed it immediately!"

The cast of Lipstick features local favorites Vanessa Elise, Corey Rose, Abby Nigro, Rachel Gil de Gibaja, Christina Alexander, Dean Niigro and well-known local comedian Peter Bisuito. The design team includes Jodi DellaVentura on sets, Emil White on costumes, Dean Landhuis on lights and David Hart on Sound.

"Lipstick" begins previews on Nov. 14 and 15 with a Carbonell and press opening on Nov 16. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 5:00 p.m. through December 15 at the home of Island City Stage, The Wilton Theatre Factory, 2304 N Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors. For tickets and information go to islandcitystage.org or call 954-928-9800.





