THE MERSEY BEATLES - FOUR LADS FROM LIVERPOOL Come to Mizner Park

The Mersey Beatles, a Liverpool-born and bred Beatles tribute band and the house band for over a decade at Liverpool's world-famous Cavern Club, will perform at the Mizner Park Cultural Center on Saturday, October 5th at 8:00 p.m. In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of The Beatles iconic Abbey Road, the band will play the entire album, followed by a set of Beatles' greatest hits.

Julia Baird, John Lennon's sister and the Director of the Cavern Club, will be in attendance selling and signing copies of her book Imagine This: Growing Up with My Brother John Lennon at the general merchandise table before, during and after the show. "The Mersey Beatles have been playing the Cavern Club for over 15 years and are one of the best you will see!" Baird said recently.

The Mersey Beatles are no ordinary tribute band. The lads grew up as childhood and schoolmate friends, just like The Beatles. They are the official Beatles tribute band representing the City of Liverpool, and from 2002 to 2012 they were the resident tribute band at The Cavern Club, the nightclub in Liverpool, England, where The Beatles perfected their act before launching a global rock music revolution in the 1960s.

Since 1999, the band has played sell-out shows in more than 20 countries, recreating The Beatles' most popular hits. The show spans the Fab Four's entire catalogue with four costume changes and authentic Liverpool accents, wit, and charm. The Mersey Beatles recreate The Beatles' sound and image with amazing accuracy using replica Hofner, Rickenbacker, and Gretsch guitars and VOX and Ludwig gear

Tickets to The Mersey Beatles range in price from $39 to $55 (VIP) and are on sale now. VIP tickets include premium seating, The Mersey Beatles free CD download, and a Meet & Greet with Julia Baird and the band. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at http://miznerparkculturalcenter.com or by phone at 844-672-2849. The Mizner Park Cultural Center is located at 201 Plaza Real, Boca Raton, FL 33432.





