Sol Children Theatre Presents LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

A deviously delicious Broadway horror comedy rock sci-fi musical, Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Sol Children Theatre will present this beloved cult classic, created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin), from October 4th through October 20th at Sol Theatre in Boca Raton. The production will feature a roster of talented young actors and Sol Troupe members.

Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II" - after his coworker crush. This R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Krelborn as long as he keeps feeding it...blood. Over time, though, Seymour discovers Audrey II's out of this world origins and intent towards global domination!

"Halloween is right around the corner and whether it be evil clowns or alien plants, we're all secretly craving a story that has us checking to see what is lodging in the darkness," says Sol Producer Sara Elizabether Grant. "This iconic musical gives us that perfect dose of horror. Too scary? Don't worry! It's paired with fun and unforgettable songs, giant puppets, and some remarkable comic relief! Little Shop of Horrors is a timeless piece of theatre - enjoyable for everyone. This wonderful cast of young theatre artists is not only bringing this show to life, but they are embracing every aspect of it. Wear also so fortunate to have Murphy Hayes voice the role of Audrey II... So between the direction of Courtney Poston, performances from the phenomenal students of Sol Children Theatre and Murphy Hayes, plus some awesome puppets, this is one show you certainly don't want to miss!"

"Little Shop of Horrors is a heart-warming musical comedy parody of all those wonderful 1960s B-horror films," says Director Courtney Poston. "It follows the harried lives of the residents down on Skid Row, and the lengths they'll go to make a better life for themselves. Who hasn't been there, am I right? Oh, and there's a talking, man-eating plant from an alien planet! Just in time for the Halloween season, come get a little scared, laugh it off, "but whatever you do don't feed the plants"!"

Poston's Little Shop of Horrors cast includes Niko Zontini as Seymour, Mia Salerno as Audrey, Murphy Hayes as Audrey II, Luke Nappe as Orin, and Celia Roberts as Mrs. Mushnick. Other cast members include Ava Cavasos, Jaclyn Cohen, Ella Rose Giner, Kylie Lawrence, Maureen Tracy, Eden Wexler, Kimmy Wilkinson, and Sofia Zontini.

Boca Raton's Sol Children Theatre is a not-for-profit theatre organization founded by veteran director and actor Rosalie Grant twenty years ago. The company's mission to provide children with a safe, secure, and highly professional theatre experience. Those children then in turn provide quality theatre experiences for audiences.

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.solchildren.org or by calling 561-447-8829. Tickets are $20: $15 children aged 11 or younger. Group rates are available. Sol Children Theatre is located at 3333 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton (33431).





