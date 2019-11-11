Photo Flash: Slow Burn Theatre Company Celebrates Its 10th Annversary With Loyal Supporters And Theatre Lovers

Slow Burn Theatre Company celebrated its 10th Anniversary with a donor reception hosted by American National Bank. This night of philanthropy and fun resulted in more than $50,000 in pledges from loyal supporters and other arts enthusiasts.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating a decade of providing inspiring and quality productions to audiences of all ages," said Mark Traverso, board chair of Slow Burn Theatre Company. "It was gratifying to be in the company of many local arts supporters who understand the significance of what we do as a regional professional theatre company with strong ties to the community."

During the evening, underwriting posters were displayed to encourage guests to support the 2019/2020 season presented by JetBlue which includes Shrek the Musical, A Christmas Story, Groundhog Day, Ragtime and Footloose. More than $50,000 was pledged including a $26,000 matching donation from the Alfred and Rose Miniaci Foundation presented by Albert and Beatriz Miniaci and a $20,000 contribution from Mariane Pavelic and the Anthony Arthur Foundation.

American National Bank, a Slow Burn Theatre Company current season sponsor, hosted the event with food, wine and spirits. Attendees were treated to a live performance featuring cast members from Shrek: the Musical.

This event marked the 10th anniversary of Slow Burn as well as celebrated the company's four-year partnership with the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. All Slow Burn productions are presented in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center.

Slow Burn Theatre, now an Equity company, was the winner of four prestigious Carbonell Awards in the calendar year 2017, including Best Musical for Memphis, Best Choreography - Patrick Fitzwater for Memphis, Best Actress in a Musical - Anna Lise Jensen for The Bridges of Madison County and Best Actor in a Musical - Brian Golub for Memphis. The Company also received a Carbonell nomination in a major category for all shows last season.



Mark Traverso, Conor Walton, Mitch & Shelley Leibowitz

Marsha & Stephen Zimberg with Matthew Korinko

Ari Bodner, Mark Allsworth, John Adair and James Odza

Ginger Martin, Joe & Cathy Donnelly

Mark Glickman, David Diaz and Steve Lutz

Michael Peyton, Cynthia Christ-Strum & Stephen Strum with Melissa Volpe

Jodi & Paul Tanner

Amy McDonald, Debbie Journell, Stacey Ziegler, Ellen Fischer, Julie Valent and Shari Lynn

Mariane Pavelic and Matthew Korinko

Mark Traverso, Albert & Beatriz Miniaci, and Matthew Korinko





