Photo Flash: PETER AND THE STARCATCHER At Sol Theatre

Jul. 8, 2019  

Peter and the Starcatcher and Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical will be presented in repertory style fromJuly 12th through August 4th. Both productions will star the talented young actors who are participating in the company's Summer Repertory Theatre program.

The Tony Award-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of duty, friendship, and love.

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie

Tyler Wartmann, Sami Mascaro, Celia Roberts, Kayla Asuoty, Austin Stein, Ava Cavasos, Hartlynn Ackerman, Megan Mascaro

Austin Stein, Kayla Asuoty



