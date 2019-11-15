Photo Flash: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY At The Lauderhill Performing Arts Center

Get a first look at Lauderhill Performing Arts Center (LPAC)/Broadway Palm Theatre production of West Side Story. The show will run at LPAC from November 14th through December 1st.

Check out the photos below!

Written by Arthur Laurents with music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, West Side Story is one of America's most iconic and beloved Broadway musicals. Using Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet as its source material, the story has been transported to modern-day New York City where two young idealistic lovers find themselves caught between warring street gangs, the "American" Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks. The story of their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence, and prejudice became one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching musicals of all time, and the subject matter is as relevant today as it was when the show opened in 1957.

For tickets, call 954-777-2055 or visit https://lpacfl.com.

Photo Credit: Melissa Vogt (photos 1 and 2) and Carol Kassie (photo 3)