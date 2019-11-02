Photo Flash: First Look at Pigs Do Fly Productions' THE LOST VIRGINITY TOUR at Empire Stage

Get a first look at Pigs Do Fly Productions production of Cricket Daniel's The Lost Virginity Tour. The show opened on November 1st at Empire Stage in Fort Lauderdale, and will run through November 24th.

The Lost Virginity Tour is a funny, profound, and provocative play about four women in their golden years - not talking about their grandkids or their knitting circles, but talking about sex and love, and recalling their 'first time' with often hilarious but sometimes harrowing detail. This humorous and adventurous road trip through memories conjures up the choices we make that shape our lives forever, and the friendships that hold us up when we can't walk on our own.

"Pigs Do Fly stands for people over 50 living interesting, active lives," says the company's founder and Executive Producer, Ellen Wacher. "And The Lost Virginity Tour fits our mission to a "T". It has humor, some serious moments, and always strong characters who reflect our lives and who we are today. "

Photo Credit: Carol Kassie