Phillip Dunlap Named New Director Of Broward Cultural Division

Broward Cultural Division is pleased to announce Phillip Dunlap as its new Director. Dunlap comes to Broward County from Missouri where he served as Director of Education and Community Engagement for Jazz St. Louis, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the thriving of jazz in America. A champion for arts and cultural diversity in communities, Dunlap served as President of Missouri Citizens for the Arts, organizing local and state-wide arts advocacy initiatives. He also served as Board President of Growing American Youth, a youth-focused LGBT social support organization in St. Louis, and is a member of the Board of Jazz Education Abroad, an international jazz-education and cultural diplomacy organization.

"Mr. Dunlap is a seasoned advocate for the arts and has a proven record of developing community partnerships to promote cultural development, education, and arts funding," said Monica Cepero, Broward County Deputy County Administrator. "He has grown programs to become impactful community initiatives that bridged generations and provided cultural opportunities on an international level. Mr. Dunlap has pioneered a wide range of community business engagement initiatives and this experience will be beneficial to our community."

During his tenure with Jazz St. Louis, he pioneered after school initiatives for middle and high school jazz training programs, national-level collaborations with Jazz at Lincoln Center, artist residencies, early childhood, and music therapy programs.

"I am passionate about cultural diplomacy and education, and excited about the opportunities in Broward County," said Dunlap. "The Broward community has an impressive history of supporting arts programs and its investment in cultural diversity has made it an international destination. I look forward to playing a role in expanding on that solid foundation."

Dunlap has served as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Webster University, and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville where he taught Jazz History and Music Business. In 2016, he created Business in the Arts, a course for the Entrepreneurship Program at the University of Missouri-St. Louis that examines business concepts as they appear in the non-profit arts and culture industry.

He holds Bachelor of Music degrees in Jazz Performance and Music Theory/Composition and a Master of Music in Jazz Performance from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

In his role as Director of the Broward Cultural Division, Dunlap oversees a staff of 18 and an annual operating budget of $9 million along with an additional $5-7 million dollars in capital appropriations for public art.

Broward Cultural Division, the County's local arts agency, enhances the community's cultural environment through the development of the arts with grants, public art, education, advocacy and events.





