PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER and MATILDA THE MUSICAL To Deliver Summertime Magic At Sol Children Theatre

If you're looking for magical, imaginative, family-friendly theatre this summer, look no farther than Boca Raton! Sol Children Theatre will present Peter and the Starcatcher and Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical in repertory style from July 12th through August 4th. Both productions will star the talented young actors who are participating in the company's Summer Repertory Theatre program.

"It started out as an exciting notion, doing Summer Repertory, and then it developed into feasible programming," Sol Producer Sara Elizabeth Grant explains. "Two shows sharing a black box theatre isn't easy, but it certainly presents an incredible opportunity for theatre magic to take place. And what better shows than to choose ones that revolve around magic! We're so fortunate to have the directing and production team that we have on board, not to mention our exceptional two casts of young theatre artists. Watching these shows evolve is truly magical."

The Tony Award-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of duty, friendship, and love.

Starcatcher's cast includes Andrew Salmore, Austin Stein, Ava Cavasos, Calvin Zanetti, Hartlynn Ackerman, Kayla Asuoty, Megan Mascaro, Samantha Mascaro, and Tyler Wartmann.

The production will be directed by Seth Trucks.

"I am beyond thrilled to be returning to Sol Children as a director for the third time," Trucks says. "Given that we are presenting Peter and the Starcatcher I am especially excited to be working with such a talented and experienced cast of young actors. The open-ended nature of the stage directions in this play have allowed us to use their considerable imaginations to build the images and stage magic. The result is an original and authentic version of this beautiful play."

Inspired by the genius of Roald Dahl, the multiple award-winning Matilda the Musical is a captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination, and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

Angela Thomas will direct Angelique Petersen, Brayden Wartmann, Eden Wexler, Hadrian Schrag, Jailee Dejean, Kimmy Wilkinson, Kylie Lawrence, Maureen Tracy, Maleah Dejean, Mia Salerno, Nisa Guvenilir, Saheli Khan, Samantha Mascaro, and Sofia Soleil Zontini in Matilda.

"As a director I have always enjoyed bringing stories to life onstage," Thomas says. "And with Matilda The Musical - a story about children, their perception of the world and circumstances around them, and the power of imagination and kindness, I am presented with the beautiful opportunity to bring Roald Dahl's book, turned movie, turned stage musical to life with the young performers of Sol Children Theatre."

Boca Raton's Sol Children Theatre is a not-for-profit theatre organization founded by veteran director and actor Rosalie Grant seventeen years ago. The company's mission is to provide children with a safe, secure, and highly professional theatre experience. Those children in then in turn provide quality theatre experiences for audiences.



Tickets for both productions are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.solchildren.org or by calling 561-447-8829. Tickets are $20; $15 for children aged 11 or younger. Sol Children Theatre is located at 3333 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton (33431).





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories