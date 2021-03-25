NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale Launches Find Your Place In The Sun Campaign

NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is putting out the welcome mat to all newcomers with its Find Your Place in the Sun campaign. The initiative is especially appealing to realtors and developers who are capitalizing on the program as a successful tool in attracting and serving their clients.

NSU Art Museum collaborates with realtors and developers to customize museum memberships and other welcoming programs for their new clients and current residents. Participants form new friendships and bonds as they enjoy the Museum's world-class art and programming and gain access not only to the region's burgeoning art scene, but to the global art world as well. The Museum partners with Broward County Public Schools to tour thousands of students through its exhibitions and offers families unique opportunities to explore art together. With its commitment to diversity and inclusion and LGBTQA+ initiatives, the Museum is ideally positioned to introduce newcomers to the broader South Florida community. As a division of Nova Southeastern University, one of the largest employers in Greater Fort Lauderdale, NSU Art Museum offers all students, faculty and staff free Museum membership. NSU Art Museum's staff is ready to welcome them to their "new life in Greater Fort Lauderdale."

The Find Your Place in the Sun initiative is championed by realtor Michelle Howland, Founder of The Howland Group at Compass Florida, who serves as Vice Chair of NSU Art Museum's Board of Governors. A specialist in the luxury real estate market, Howland features NSU Art Museum as a selling point when introducing newcomers to the area and gives annual memberships to her clients as gifts.



"NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale is a world-class cultural institution that serves all of South Florida, and we are especially fortunate to have it right in our backyard in Fort Lauderdale," said Howland. "Cultural amenities are an extremely important part of the quality of life that attracts individuals and businesses to our area. NSU Art Museum provides a great incentive to make them stay."

"NSU Art Museum is an essential cultural anchor for downtown Fort Lauderdale, which has undergone a phenomenal renaissance," states the Museum's Director and Chief Curator, Bonnie Clearwater, a New York transplant since 1990 who has played a vital role in the region's art boom. She adds, "New residents are choosing to move to South Florida for the sun, beaches and economic incentives, but the region's growth as an international art hub is a unique and appealing draw. Exposure to NSU Art Museum's world-class exhibitions and programs, and the creatives it attracts contributes to the region's vibrancy. Located mid-way between Palm Beach and Miami, NSU Art Museum is strategically positioned to connect new residents to an exciting and robust cultural life. This experience not only attracts new residents but is essential to building a strong sense of community and belonging."

For more information about Find Your Place in the Sun, please contact Bonnie Clearwater at bclearwater@moafl.org.