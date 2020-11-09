MNM Theatre Company's CLOSER THAN EVER to Stream On Demand

Performances will run November 27 - December 31.

Rehearsals and filming have been completed for MNM Theatre Company's upcoming production of Closer Than Ever, David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr.'s fascinating song cycle that explores the everyday struggles of love in the modern world. The production will begin streaming on November 27th and be available through December 31st.

Director Jonathan Van Dyke has developed an innovative theatrical hybrid that marries live performances with video, audio, and projections. "The result," says MNM Producing Artistic Director Marcie Gorman, "is an exciting and creative way to make live theatre during this horrendous pandemic."



"We rehearsed at our warehouse in Boca Raton, and filmed there as well," Gorman explains. We followed extremely strict protocols throughout the process and were constantly mindful of the health and well-being of our cast and our crew. COVID testing, masks, cleaning, and sanitizing - we did it all constantly. But what's so wonderful is that we created and performed live theatre and we will be able to share it with a worldwide audience.

"And Jonathan's concept, which involves integrating live performances with projections, is brand new. It's what will separate this production from just being a filmed play - it's a hybrid with three components, not just two, and as far as we know, no one has ever done anything like it before."

"This concept was developed to allow us to create theatre during the pandemic, but it can and will be implemented for a live production," Director Jonathan Van Dyke explains. "The integrated projections allow for intimate onstage moments; the actors were each green-screened separately and the results were edited for projection, so they appear to interact with one another."

Closer Than Ever features self-contained songs which deal with such diverse topics as security, aging, mid-life crisis, second marriages, working couples, and unrequited love. Maltby and Shire based many of the songs on real-life experiences of their friends, or stories told to them.

Closer Than Ever stars Aaron Bower, Johnbarry Green, and Carbonell Award-winners Shelley Keelor, and Elijah Word, each of whom have worked with MNM Theatre Company in the past. The technical crew, almost all of whom are also MNM alumni, includes Eric Alsford as the production's Musical Director, and Emily Tarallo as the show's Choreographer. Lighting Designer is Clifford Michael Spulock, Sound Designer is Mike Kelly, Scenic Artist is Cindi Taylor, and Scenic Designer is Jordon Armstrong. Johnbarry Green serves as Technical Director, Cliff Burgess as Videographer, Michael Joseph as Assistant Videographer and Wig Design is by Justin Lore of Tease & Floof Custom Wig Boutique. Amber Mandic and Andrea Guardo are the production's co-Stage Managers and co-Props Mistresses.

Closer Than Ever will begin streaming on November 27th and will be available On Demand through December 31st on Music Theatre International's (MTI) streaming platform www.ShowTix4U.com via MNM Theatre Company's website www.mnmtheatre.org or on the company's Facebook page www.facebook.com/mnmtheatrecompany .

Once tickets are purchased, patrons will receive a link to view the production. The link will be active for 48 hours from the first click. Tickets are $20.

