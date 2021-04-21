Local High School Students Exhibit Work In Arts Garage Spring Exhibits

Students from Atlantic Community High School and Spanish River Community High School will be featured in 2 new spring exhibits in the newly named Marshall Family Foundation Gallery at the Arts Garage.

23 students will be showcased across both exhibits featuring works that were created in isolation during the pandemic.

"As an educator for over 25 years, I am so excited that Arts Garage partners with Palm Beach County Schools in so many ways." says Marjorie Waldo, Arts Garage President & CEO.

"The exhibits in the Marshall Family Foundation Gallery for April and May of this year are stunning examples of the emerging artists the gallery showcases. she adds. "The incredible talent of the students from Atlantic Community High School and Spanish River Community High School is not to be missed."

The Marshall Family Foundation Gallery is open to the public Tuesdays, Thursdays & Fridays from 12pm - 5pm.

About the Exhibits:

April Exhibit: Isolated Madness is the culmination of creative output from Atlantic HS students' experience with creating art in isolation and during a pandemic. Until now, the collaborative energy of personal interaction within the classroom studio was one of the most potent drivers of creativity and innovation. In the 2020-2021 school year, students & teachers had to pivot their expectations, methods & processes in order to complete the required coursework. The result is an ostentatious show of resilience, flexibility and the triumph of a human need to outwardly express the inner-cosm brewing within us all, especially during a tumultuous time of change and adjustment. Most of the artwork is in the medium of photography and digital art - haunting photographs plucked from the recesses of an isolated brain and cautiously introduced into a slowly reopening society. Content runs the gambit from the hyper-focused and detailed images of Kunal Shah's floral series, to Emma Garcia's surreal, psychological snapshots, to Solenne Simon's vibrant drawings & paintings illustrating a human's fantastical envelopment in a marine world. Kervens Jean's brilliant portrait series invites us into the precarious realm of identity exploration within a vacuum of personal interaction, and Elisa Leon confronts viewers with the confined self, struggling through basic impulses toward the seven deadly sins. This exhibition highlights that isolation affects everyone differently, and madness isn't always a bad thing. The creative mind adjusts and attempts to plant its roots into the new normal, all the while knowing that the only permanence is change.

May Exhibit: Remote Viewing: Making Art from a Safe Distance showcases the art of Spanish River High School students. The name started with a quote from Paulo Coelho, "It's the simple things in life that are the most extraordinary." It takes an intimate look inside the minds of students challenged to perform the collaborative and interactive work of making fine art from a remote location, outside the classroom studio. The exhibition features drawings, paintings, and photography from 18 students, who have shown their talents to be on par with emerging artists of any age. The attention to detail, composition, & impactful choice of color combined with well-reasoned concepts boldly display the flexibility and resilience of the creative mind. Challenges and change are the only guarantees in life, how we respond makes all the difference. The response from these students inspires confidence for a future we would all want to be our own.

For more information, please call 561.450.6357 or visit www.artsgarage.org.