Levis JCC West Boca Theatre Company Will Kick Off its 2020 Season

The Levis JCC West Boca Theatre Company (WBTC) has burst onto the cultural scene this year with a season chock-full of critically-acclaimed productions. The professional theater company, under the direction of Producer/Director Alan Nash, continues to offer a diverse schedule of musicals, comedy, drama and cabaret performances featuring award-winning playwrights and actors.

"We could not be more excited about the powerful line-up from WBTC this season," said Nash. "Our audience feedback has been outstanding, and we've got many more engaging and thought-provoking productions in the wings. It's really starting to take off and word is getting out about WBTC. We're truly humbled by the response we've been getting."

WBTC's Winter/Spring 2020 schedule of must-see performances include the following:

January 30 - February 16:

My Name is Asher Lev - Based on Chaim Potok's cherished novel, Asher Lev grows up in a cloistered Brooklyn Hasidic community, a world dictated by religion and ritual. However, as a gifted artistic child prodigy, Asher is compulsively driven to paint the world he sees and feels, even when it threatens to estrange him from his parents and the world he knows. Thursdays, January 30, February 16 & 13, 2 pm & 7:30 pm; Saturdays, February 1,8,15, 7:30 pm; Sundays, February 2, 9, 16, 2 pm. Tickets: $30 - $40.

March 5 - 8:

The Marvelous Wonderettes - At the 1958 Springfield High School prom, the audience meets Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. As the audience learns about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar." This musical trip down memory lane features classic '50's and '60's hits. Thursday, March 5, 2 pm & 7:30 pm; Saturday, March 7, 7:30 pm; Sunday, March 8, 2 pm. Tickets: $30 - $40.

March 12 - March 25:

Barefoot in the Park - Neil Simon's romantic comedy focuses on newlyweds Corie and Paul as they begin married life in a tiny, 5th-floor walkup apartment in a Manhattan brownstone. Paul is a strait-laced attorney; Corie has a far more spontaneous, free spirit. As the young couple contend with a lack of heat, a skylight that leaks snow, several long flights of stairs, oddball neighbor Victor Velasco, and Corie's well-meaning mother, they must also reconcile their own personal differences in how they approach life's challenges. Thursday, March 12, 2 pm & 7:30 pm; Thursday, March 19, 7:30 pm; Saturdays, March 14 & 21, 7:30 pm; Sundays, March 15 & 22, 2 pm; Wednesday, March 25, 7:30 pm. Tickets: $30 - $40.

West Boca Theatre Company productions are presented by the Levis JCC Sandler Center, located at 21050 95th Avenue S. in Boca Raton. To purchase tickets, visit the Levis JCC Box Office or call 561-558-2512. These professional theater productions feature preferred seating, concessions and no service charges. Online, VIP and group ticket sales available.

For additional information, contact 561.558.2520 or visit levisjcc.org/culture.

About the Levis JCC Sandler Center

The Levis JCC's Phyllis & Harvey Sandler Center, which highlights renowned talent from artists and actors to authors and so much more, gives adults of all ages and faiths an opportunity to connect with others who share similar interests in continuing education, travel and social events. Learn more at levisjcc.org/culture.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories

More Hot Stories For You