Shutdown Streaming
Lake Worth Playhouse is Seeking Sketches to be Included in Season 2 of Their Digital Short Series

The deadline for submissions is August 18, 2020.

Aug. 12, 2020  
The Playhouse is seeking short sketches to be included in Season 2 of their Digital Short Series: The Not Ready for Covid-19 Players.

All shorts must be comedic in nature, be less than 10 minutes (5 to 6 pages), and must take place on a virtual communication platform like Zoom, FaceTime, etc. No monologues.

They will review your submission and if your sketch is selected, they will cast it and guide you through the process of getting it on its feet and recording it.

Once recorded, we will edit it and include it in Season 2 of The Not Ready for Covid-19 Players.

Please send submissions to daniel@lakeworthplayhouse.org.

Deadline for submissions is August 18, 2020.


