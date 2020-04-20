Drama Desk Winner Michael Garin Returns To The Roxy Hotel On Instagram Live

Michael Garin was in his fourth year performing at The Roxy Hotel in Tribeca, just having fun & attracting celebrities from Whoopi Goldberg to A$AP Rocky. Then came COVID-19 & just about every musician in town was out of work. But now, thanks to TPTB at The Roxy Hotel, you can enjoy Michael from his home to yours, Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Fridays, from 6pm-7pm on the Roxy Hotel Instagram page @theroxyhotelnyc

If you've spent any time in New York City after 9pm in the last two decades, chances are you're already familiar with Michael Garin. You may have heard him playing piano & singing in such legendary boîtes as The Monkey Bar, The Rainbow Room, Café Feenjon & the notorious VIP Room at Limelight, where he performed for & with such luminaries as Frank Zappa, James Chance, David Lee Roth & Kool & the Gang. With his on & off-stage partner, singer-comedienne Mardie Millit, Michael performed weekly at Elaine's for the last three years of the restaurant's life. His repertoire is massive & eclectic; everything from Middle Eastern & Yiddish to standards, from music from classic & obscure cult films to early rock & R&B. Hailed in the press as "a virtuoso musical wit" (Stephen Holden, New York Times) who "presides over the best party in town" (David Finkle, The Village Voice). Michael's other credits include running the cabaret & writing original music for the Williamstown Theatre Festival, where he accompanied Elaine Stritch, Jane Krakowski & Nathan Lane, to name a few. He co-wrote & co-starred in the hit Off-Broadway musical Song of Singapore, for which he won both the Outer Critics Circle & Drama Desk Awards. He is currently writing music & lyrics for a musical version of illustrator Ed Sorel's bestselling book, Mary Astor's Purple Diary.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday from 6pm-7pm - Live - "Sunset Cocktails"





