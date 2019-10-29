City Of Hallandale Beach And ArtServe Partner For City's Artistic Rebranding

In partnership with the City of Hallandale Beach Community Redevelopment Association, ArtServe, South Florida's historic arts incubator and innovative creative laboratory, is launching a yearlong program consisting of arts and culture activations that will rebrand Hallandale as a destination for unique experiences, fine cuisine, unbridled art, culture and craftsmanship.

"We're very excited to partner with the City of Hallandale Beach," said ArtServe Executive Director Craig W. Johnson. "Our goal is to bring culture, excitement and character to Hallandale Beach, branding the city as a beacon for emerging talents and arts innovation. Through this partnership and the arts, we're confident that we can stimulate economic vitality and create a sense of place for residents and visitors alike."

The yearlong program includes monthly activations designed to engage existing residents and bring new audiences to up-and-coming areas of Hallandale. With the help of its artists, ArtServe will utilize its expertise and experience to raise the profile of Hallandale Beach, redefining the city as a versatile and burgeoning community with a vibrant citizenry and a rich mix of beaches, upscale retail and dining opportunities, cultural growth and expansion.

Activations include, but are not limited to:

· family-friendly arts events at Hallandale's public parks;

· "Vibrant Hydrants," which engage local artists and residents to collaboratively beautify fire hydrants throughout the city;

· and a large-scale mural project, where local artists will reinvigorate empty wall spaces with culturally uplifting art.

With the support and participation of volunteers, local businesses and the city, the initiative will build a foundation for enrichment, engagement and education through the arts; facilitate collaboration between artists and organizations; uplift, inspire and positively transform Hallandale's citizenry; and successfully establish Hallandale Beach as an unparalleled destination for the arts.

For more information about upcoming events and activations, visit artserve.org/Hallandale.





