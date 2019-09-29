Cardinal Gibbons High School presents Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's BRIGHT STAR

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - The Cardinal Gibbons High School Drama Department presents Bright Star Friday, November 15 through Sunday, November 17 at the Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center.

Steve Martin and Edie Brickell's Drama Desk Award-winning musical is the uplifting and powerful tale of a summer romance blossoming into true love. Inspired by real events, this original musical tells a tale of love and redemption set against the backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40s. Accompanied by an ensemble of musicians and dancers, the story unfolds as a tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and enthralling performances.

"Bright Star is an exciting work where the story and the music are equally compelling and beautiful. The music really tells the story." says CGHS theatre director Erick Crow. "Because of the folk style of the musical, Bright Star is different than what people may expect from musical theater so we are thrilled to kick off our season with this performance."

Bright Star won the 2016 Outer Critics Circle Awards for Outstanding New Broadway Musical and Outstanding New Score, in addition to the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Music. It was also nominated for five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical of 2016.

Steve Martin is one of the most well-known talents in entertainment and one of the most diversified performers in the industry, a successful author, playwright, producer, actor, screenwriter and comedian for more than three decades. Edie Brickell is a singer-songwriter who first achieved fame with her band The New Bohemians in the 1980s.

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Performance run: November 15 - 17, 2019. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm.

PERFORMANCE LOCATION

Rose and Alfred Miniaci Performing Arts Center

Nova Southeastern University

3100 Ray Ferrero Jr. Blvd., Davie, FL 33314

TICKETS

General Tickets will be available at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $17 in advance and $23 at the box office. Student rush tickets for $15 will be available for the Sunday show only.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories