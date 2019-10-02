Broward Center And Parker Playhouse Announce New Shows

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts and Parker Playhouse have added celebrity housewives, Grammy Award winners, platinum-selling chart-toppers and Santa himself to their schedules.

Holidays With The Housewives delivers the ultimate Girls Night Out - an intimate evening of festive season memories with celebrity housewives Dolores Cantania (New Jersey), Ramona Singer (New York) and Kelly Dodd (Orange County) - at Parker Playhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. In an outrageous, courageous, sometimes bawdy but always honest evening of dazzling Reality TV, they talk about their amazing personal lives, their holiday traditions with their cherished families, their sensational businesses and how fame has changed their lives forever. The evening also features special guest host Rhonda Shear and an interview session followed by an audience Q&A. Tickets are $37-$87 with special VIP opportunities to meet the artists for an additional $100-$300.

Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectaular celebrates the holiday in style in the Au-Rene Theater on Sunday, December 22 at 6 p.m. Quite simply one of the most delightful and enchanting Christmas shows ever, this holiday treat features glittering costumes, a dazzling cast and the highest kicking chorus girls this side of the North Pole as Santa and his merry helpers take audiences on an unforgettable nostalgic journey. Holiday favorite songs include: "White Christmas," "Winter Wonderland," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Jingle Bells," ''Away in a Manger," "O Come All Ye Faithful," "Let it Snow," "Silent Night," "Hark the Herald Angels Sing," "Deck The Halls," "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "O Holy Night" and many more in a show of pure holiday magic with enough fun and festive cheer to power all the Christmas lights in town. Tickets go on sale October 3 and are $35-75 with $125 tickets for the JetBlue Flight Deck on the Club Level.

International treasure Taj Mahal, joined by very special guests Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley, brings his laid-back country blues fused with the sounds of reggae and other Caribbean folk, jazz, gospel, R&B, zydeco and more to Parker Playhouse on Monday, January 21 at 8 p.m. Considered a living legend and one of the most prominent and influential figures in late 20th century blues and roots music, this multi Grammy Award-winning bluesman began his career more than five decades ago with American blues and has broadened his artistic scope over the years to include music representing virtually every corner of the world including west Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the Hawaiian islands and more. What ties it all together is his insatiable interest in musical discovery. Over the years, his passion and curiosity have led him around the world, and the resulting global perspective is reflected in his music today. Tickets are $45-$90.

Four-time Grammy award winner Don Felder, formerly of The Eagles, comes to Parker Playhouse on Wednesday, February 12 at 8 p.m. One of the most popular and influential rock groups of our time, The Eagles record-setting compilation Greatest Hits (1971-1975) sold over 29 million copies in the U.S. alone and was awarded by the RIAA the top-selling album of the 20th Century. A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1998, Felder served as a member of The Eagles for 27 years, putting his mark on numerous Eagles milestones. Felder originated the music and co-wrote the iconic, Grammy-studded smash "Hotel California" and became immediately celebrated for his lyrical, signature guitar work on legendary songs like "One of These Nights," "New Kid In Town" and countless more. Tickets are $27.50-$67.50 with $177 VIP packages that include meeting the artist.

Country music chart-topper Clay Walker brings his Long Live the Cowboy 2019 tour to Parker Playhouse on Friday, February 28 at 8 p.m. Walker first topped the Billboard country singles chart in 1993 with "What's It to You" and followed with his second consecutive No. 1 hit, "Live Until I Die." Since then he's placed 31 titles on Billboard's singles chart including such additional chart toppers as "Dreaming with my Eyes Open," "If I Could Make Living," "This Woman and This Man," and "Rumor Has It." (The latter two songs each spent two weeks at the summit.) He's enjoyed his share of success at the cash registers and has consistently been one of the busiest artists on the road. He's scored four platinum-selling albums, signifying sales of a million units, and two gold albums, discs that sold over 500,0000 units. Tickets are $35.50-$80.

Vocal phenomenon Jackie Evancho performs the melodies audiences know and love from today's blockbuster Broadway productions on Saturday, April 4 at 8 p.m. at Parker Playhouse. Evancho

became a worldwide sensation at just 10 years old, when the prodigy dazzled audiences with her stunning debut on NBC's hit show America's Got Talent. Now 19, Evancho has evolved into an internationally acclaimed artist with a clear creative vision. A multi-platinum singer with over 3 million albums sold in the U.S. alone, she made history as the youngest solo platinum artist and the youngest person to give a solo concert at Lincoln Center. On the heels of her newly released 2019 album The Debut, Evancho is set to perform wildly popular melodies from hit contemporary musicals, including Hamilton, blockbuster musical film The Greatest Showman and more of today's top Broadway smashes including Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Once and Spring Awakening. Infusing the tunes with her perspective as a young artist, Evancho embraces these songs as one of the leading voices of contemporary theater. Tickets are $37-$67 with $123 VIP tickets that include a meet and greet with the artist.

Key musicians of David Bowie's bands from across the decades come together in the Amaturo Theater at the Broward Center for A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour on Saturday, April 11 at 8 p.m. Anchored by Mike Garson along with a revolving selection of additional amazing Bowie band alumni including Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Kevin Armstrong and Alan Childs, the concert will focus on David Bowie's fifth album Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars, and Bowie's eighth studio album, Diamond Dogs, - both ranked amongst the greatest albums of all time. Also joining the tour in North America is vocalist Corey Glover, founding member of Living Colour, along with Westworld's Evan Rachel Wood for select performances and a variety of additional world-class guests to be announced soon. More than just a mere salute, A Bowie Celebration keeps his music alive with musicians who worked closely with him throughout his career and others who he greatly influenced. Tickets are $55-$75 with $159-$239 VIP packages feature premium seating and other exclusives.

