Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Announces New Brand Identity

The Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum, established in 1972, has rebranded the organization with a new visual logo, brand colors, and supporting iconography.

The new brand identity, developed in partnership with the nationally recognized branding firm, Merit Mile, will serve as the visual foundation and catalyst for positioning the organization for decades to come.

To continue its rich history of community preservation while also embracing and preparing for a full spectrum of forthcoming milestones, the work is aptly timed and includes a complete suite of marketing, communications, print, and digital media materials. The meticulous process included executive interviews, strategic and competitive research, and a comprehensive visual exploration of colors, fonts and supporting graphical treatments. Ultimately, the organization selected a compelling brand interpretation that utilizes the "dome" of the Boca History Museum building (and former City of Boca Raton Town Hall) as its primary iconic visual, and complemented that historical reference with a modern navy blue and copper color palette.

"The past year has been nothing short of uniquely challenging for all of us, and non-profit organizations are no exception. Amidst all of it, I can't help but remain impressed by the hard work and steady hands of the leadership in our community to continue to support and promote the historical and cultural needs of this amazing city," stated Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum Executive Director, Mary Csar. "And our new branding echoes this support as it communicates who we are both in terms of our history, as well as our commitment to embracing the future growth of Boca Raton," continued Csar.

Mark Reino, CEO of Merit Mile added, "As a long-term Boca Raton resident, I couldn't be more excited to help this organization and this community. With a multimillion-dollar museum renovation nearing completion and a 50th anniversary right around the corner, the timing couldn't be better to rebrand and help the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum usher in a new era of growth with an elegant and beautiful visual identity that embodies the organization as well as the city."

In addition to preparing for the reopening of the renovated Boca Raton History Museum, the organization is also continuing its capital campaign (History Alive!), undergoing a website redesign, and planning for its signature fundraising event, Boca Bacchanal 2022.

For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.