BOCA BOUND: A NEW MUSICAL Premieres At The Wick Theatre

The premiere performances of Boca Bound: A New Musical will take place at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton from September 19 - 22. The show, with a book by Bonnie Logan and music and lyrics by Richard Peshkin, both of whom are residents of Boca Raton, Florida, is being produced by White Ibis Productions.

Bonnie Logan was immobilized and recuperating from a bad fall when she was visited by her good friends Karen and Richard Peshkin. Richard, a retired physician with a deep musical background, suggested she needed 'intellectual stimulation', and proposed she write a story - "You decide what it's going to be about. Here are a couple of songs I wrote - think of them as inspiration, I'll be back in a few days," she recalls him saying.

"Karen and I knew Bonnie as a friend," Peshkin says, "And we were aware she has a great sense of humor. Little did we know that she has great writing skills and a strong ear for dialogue."

"I wrote all the time," Logan explains. "For work, but never for the theatre. And other than being the first person to tell a story, any story, about anything, I never thought writing for theatre, let alone musical theatre, was in my future... not even for a second!"

The result of this almost accidental collaboration is Boca Bound: A New Musical.

Both Logan and Peshkin learned that developing a musical takes work, work, and more work. The show was workshopped, re-written, and re-imagined countless times:

"I found that many of the lessons I learned from athletics apply here," Peshkin says. "You must learn to be a team player, and very open at all times. Musically, I learned that writing lyrics within the framework of a story is much easier than trying to start from scratch without a particular theme. Thus, I wrote each song's lyrics first before adding the melody. In the past, it was random."

"And I learned very quickly that I didn't need 20 years of experience to write a meaningful and honest story," Logan says. "You can learn the technical skills necessary if you're passionate and not afraid to work hard (and we worked very hard!). And special people can always be found to help you learn what you need. What I discovered was what I really needed, I already had ... a lifetime of stories to tell."

Boca Bound tells the story of Nadine, a successful New York Attorney. But life has a way of throwing curve-balls, and when a significant change occurs in her well-ordered life, she must learn to adapt - and to reassess. A trip to Boca Raton, re-connections with friends and family, and the possibility of a future she had often dreamed of but never believed could happen lead Nadine on a journey of discovery - about the choices she has made and those she can still make in order to find fulfillment and happiness.

Michael J. Moritz, Jr, recent recipient of a 2019 Tony Award as a co-producer of Broadway's Hadestown, will serve as the production's Music Supervisor/Vocal Arranger, and Chad Larabee will direct the production.

Boca Bound will run from September 19 - 22 at The Wick Theatre in Boca Raton. Tickets are $50 - $55 and are available by phone at 561-995-2333 or online at www.bocaboundmusical.com or www.thewick.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Fort Lauderdale Stories