Avery Sommers Will Teach The Art Of Song Performance At Actor's Rep

Award-winning actress, singer, and director Avery Sommers will add teacher to her already impressive resumé this summer; the powerhouse performer will conduct two eight-week master classes at Actor's Rep in West Palm Beach.

Called The Art of Song Performance, the courses will be offered to teens ages 15 to 19 (June 1 - July 27), and to adults ages 20 and up (June 3 - July 29).

Sommers, who has been universally lauded for her heartfelt interpretations of jazz, pop, and Broadway music, will instruct her students on 'the art of bringing a song to life'. Choice of material, song presentation and blocking, acting the song (motivation), dressing the part, and vocal training will all be covered in both courses. Each class will be capped at 10 students.

"I love to teach and to direct." Sommers says. "I love seeing the excitement when my students understand what I have said. It's very satisfying when I see them 'get it'!

"When I started in this business everyone talked about their training and who they studied with. But not now," she continues. "I feel that training your instrument - which is your body - will give you the confidence you will need to walk into any audition or onto any stage."

Avery Sommers has appeared on Broadway in Ain't Misbehavin', Show Boat, and Chicago. She delighted audiences in the national tour of Chicago with Chita Rivera and Joel Grey, and her portrayal of Matron Momma Morton garnered her the L.A. Ovation Award for that production. She also performed the role of Jewel in the first national tour of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas with Ann-Margret.

In 2016, Avery sold out two performances of her one-woman show, You're Gonna Hear from Me, in Dreyfoos Hall, and in 2018 she sold out her new show For Sentimental Reasons in Persson Hall, both at the Kravis Center. Avery also performed For Sentimental Reasons and her cabaret show Love...It's Magic to sold-out houses at Arts Garage in Delray Beach.

Avery has been nominated multiple times for South Florida's prestigious Carbonell Award; she won the award for her one-woman show But Not For Me at The Caldwell Theatre. She was also nominated for her portrayal of Bessie Smith in The Devil's Music: The Life and Blues of Bessie Smith at Arts Garage, Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray at Actors' Playhouse, and Sheila in Jimmy Buffett's Don't Stop the Carnival at Coconut Grove Playhouse. Avery showcases her unique vocal artistry on her highly acclaimed album, You're Gonna Hear from Me.

Actor's Rep (Bob Carter's Actor's Workshop and Repertory Company), a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization is well known for its strong training programs for actors of all ages, and its productions of daring, avant-garde, and seldom-seen classic plays. The company offers classes for children, teens, and adults in beginning and advanced acting and improvisation.

For more information about Actors Rep and/or The Art of Song Performance with Avery Sommers, please visit https://www.actorsrep.org/. For more information about Avery Sommers, please contact Carol Kassie at Carol@CarolKassie.com / 561-445-9244.

Registration information can be found on the Actor's Rep website at https://wwwactorsrep.org or by calling 561-833-7529.





