ArtServe Previews 30th Anniversary Artistic Season With VIP Event

ArtServe, South Florida's historic arts incubator and innovative creative laboratory, invites the community to experience a preview of its upcoming exhibitions and initiatives celebrating its 30th anniversary season. The immersive, multi-disciplinary showcase includes vibrant, thought-provoking and enriching explorations of culture, spirituality, identity and environment in an ever-fragile world.

"This special season was born from a series of listening sessions with artists, interviews with South Florida curators and dialogues with community leaders in areas ranging from arts advocacy to social service," said ArtServe Executive Director Craig W. Johnson. "Embracing experimentation and collaboration, we're excited to share what will emerge from our creative laboratory in 2020."

Featuring a curated sampling in the visual and performing arts, the 30th Anniversary Season Preview, which runs from October 9 to December 27 in the ArtServe gallery, gives audiences a sneak peek at upcoming thematic exhibitions including the African Diaspora "Roots of the Spirit" exhibition, a Women's History Month exhibit, the environmentally-conscious "Changing Landscapes" installation, "Emerging Art from War-Torn Syria" and more.

ArtServe's 30th Anniversary Season Preview VIP Reception takes place on Saturday, October 12 from 6 to 9 p.m. at ArtServe, located at 1350 E. Sunrise Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale. Tickets are $75 each and include gourmet bites and drinks, a gallery display by local visual artists and performances by featured artists of all genres. All proceeds and gifts support ArtServe's artistic, educational and public service goals.

During the event, ArtServe will honor Broward County Arts & Culture Visionaries for their contributions to the region's arts and culture landscape. Honorees include the Broward Cultural Division, represented by Director Phillip Dunlap, City of Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steven Glassman and City of Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

In celebration of ArtServe's 30th anniversary, 30 honorees will be recognized at similar VIP events throughout the upcoming artistic season. At its kickoff event in August, ArtServe awarded the Broward County Arts & Culture Visionary distinction to Broward Cultural Council Vice Chair Darran Blake, renowned South Florida artist George Gadson, Art Fort Lauderdale and Choose954 co-founders Andrew Martineau and Evan Snow, Broward Cultural Council Chair Jodi Jeffreys-Tanner and WLRN.

For those interested in a family-friendly weekend outing, the 30th Anniversary Season Preview Community Reception takes place on Saturday, October 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. at ArtServe. Tickets are $20 each and include pizza, arts activities for kids and a one-of-a-kind performance; admission is free for children 12 and under.

Tickets to the VIP and Community Receptions are available at link: https://artserve.org/season-preview.

Admission to the ongoing visual art exhibition is free and does not include performances. ArtServe gallery hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit artserve.org for details.





