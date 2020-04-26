VIDEO: Finland's Musical Artists Build A Mash Up Video To Bring People Up From Corona Agony

"We did this project in coorporation with musical artists of Finland, who because of covid-19 got unemployed. We wanted to come together as a team to cheer everyone up during these difficult times by doing what we love the most. As they say: we are all in this together - Don't stop believin'!"

On the video you can see some of the most notable finnish musical talents, for example Maria Ylipää, Saara Aalto, Petrus Kähkönen and Lauri Mikkola.

"The Mash Up -video has reached 80 000 already and soon will hit 40 000 views on Facebook!", Tuukka Raitala, the actor on whose Facebook page the video was posted, briefed yesterday.

Check out the vid and see if you catch all of the four musical hit songs:

Article: Rosanna Liuski



