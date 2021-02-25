The Tampere Theater Announces Three Premieres Set For This Autumn

The Tampere Theater will see three premieres during the autumn season, including The Evening of Secrets based on the Italian blockbuster film, the National Writer based on Karo Hämäläinen's new book and Jane Eyre, based on the novel by Charlotte Brontë.

The fall season opens with an Evening of Secrets, which will be premiered on September 2 at the Frenckell Stage. The play is based on the Italian hit film Perfetti sconosciuti by Paolo Genovese. The play has been dramatized by Juha Siltanen.

The evening of secrets will be conducted in collaboration with Theater Siberia, and the performance will be co-directed by the working group. The goal of the process-based, actor-based production method is to make its creators look airy and fast-paced, says Mikko Kanninen.

The events of the play begin when Eva and Rocco invite their longtime friends to a party. To break the routines, a dangerous companion play begins: everyone promises to be completely open to each other. Phones are placed on the table, and incoming messages and calls are readable and listened to by everyone. During the evening, the relationship is put to the test as the phones ruthlessly reveal the most hidden secrets of their owners.

The roles include Esa Latva-Äijö, Elisa Piispanen, Anna-Elisa Hannula, Tuukka Huttunen, Marika Heiskanen, Ville Mikkonen, Eeva Hakulinen and Jarkko Tiainen . Antti Tiensuu, an actor at Tampere Theater, will act as the assistant director in the working group . Mikko Saastamoinen is responsible for staging design, Mari Pajula for costume design, Mika Hiltunen for lighting design and Jouni Koskinen for sound design .

Frenckell Stage gets the 13 October premiere of Karo Hämäläinen's The National Writer. It will be arranged by Sami Keski-Vähälä and directed by theater director Mikko Kanninen.

The National Writer is a bold and fun dive into the life and thoughts of a writer brought on top of a closet. It presents the Väinö Castle in Tampere as he has never been seen before.

Cast includes Jukka Leisti, Arttu Ratinen, Eeva Hakulinen, Elina Rintala, Kirsimarja Järvinen, Ville Mikkonen and Arttu Soilumo . Mikko Saastamoinen is responsible for staging and costumes , Tuomas Vartola for lighting design , Jan-Mikael Träskelin for sound design and Saku Väänänen for video design .

On October 20, Jane Eyre, based on a novel published by Charlotte Brontë in 1847, will premiere on the main stage. It has been dramatized by Polly Teale and translated into Finnish by Reita Lounatvuori. Jussi Nikkilä, who is visiting the Tampere Theater for the first time, is responsible for directing the play .

Marketta Tikkanen, Pia Piltz, Esa Latva-Äijö, Ritva Jalonen, Elisa Piispanen, Anna-Elisa Hannula, Antti Tiensuu and Matti Hakulinen will be seen in the roles. Scenography is the responsibility of Takis, an international career staging and costume designer who has worked on numerous musical, dramatic, opera and film productions in the UK and elsewhere in Europe. Raimo Salmi is responsible for lighting design, Hannu Hauta-aho for sound design and Ingrid André for choreography.

Learn more here.