Tampere Workers' Theatre Holding Search for Performers for COME FROM AWAY Production

The Tampere Workers' Theatre or, Tampereen Työväen Teatteri, in Finland is holding a search for an actress for their upcoming production of Come From Away, according to their Instagram.

The caption (translated to English), says "Attention, attentiona?? i??Actress search for the musical Come From Away has begun!"

As reported on the theatre's site, "Come From Away will premiere on the Grand Stage of the Tampere Workers' Theater in the autumn of 2021."

Learn more about the search at their site HERE and on the Instagram post below.

