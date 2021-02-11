Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pole Theatre Finland Comes to the Savoy Theatre

The event takes place on 19 June 2021.

Feb. 11, 2021  
Pole Theatre Finland is coming to Finland for the first time ever at Savoy Theatre.

With a presence in over 20 countries around the world, Pole Theater is the largest pole competition in the world. The firs Pole Theater was held in Sydney in October 2013. Since then, Pole Theater has exploded internationally, and the pole community has Evolved and grown.

Due to COVID-19 the tickets will be limited. Savoy-teatteri will do everything within its power to have an amazing event but if circumstances are out of their control there is a possibility that the event might be cancelled.

Learn more at https://www.lippu.fi/artist/poletheatrefinland/#calendar-start=2021-06.


