Performances Cancelled at Tampereen Työväen Teatteri Through 20 February

All performances will be canceled at Tampereen Työväen Teatteri through 20 February. Read the full statement below:

The four premieres scheduled for spring will move into the fall and two at a time to be announced later. The Grand Stage musical Come From Away, Eino Salmelainen's stage under the Berlin Sky and From Parents, and the Action Hero of the Cellar Theater will move into the autumn. For co-productions, the Lehman trilogy and Hours, Weeks, Months are looking for a new time.

Premiere of Come From Away, a musical based on the classic Berlin, will be premiered in the spring.

Additional performances of the fully booked Kinky Boots musical will be held this spring. The Death Dance, which will premiere in April, can be performed as planned, and will premiere on April 6, 2022. The program changes will also not affect the premiere of the fall new musical Momentum 1900, which is on September 7, 2022 on the Grand Stage.

The OSH spring performance calendar is currently being updated, and the spring performances are expected to go on sale early next week.

Come From Away and Berlin Under the Sky Advances March-April

The world often uses a production model with as many previews as possible. In this way, the performances can be honed to the peak with the help of audience contacts before the premiere.

Previews are in March-April. There will be five previews of the musical Come From Away on the Grand Stage, and there will be three previews of the play Under the Sky in Berlin on Eino Salmelainen's stage.

" The upcoming one gets a full-fledged, ready-made presentation. I believe that everyone who has seen these works will take forward the information that these performances are worth seeing , "says Otso Kautto , Director of Theater .



Ticket cancellation instructions

If you have a ticket for canceled shows, follow these steps:

You can exchange your tickets for a valid gift card for the year or ask for a refund of the ticket money.

Click on the online form here: https://tampereen-tyovaen-teatteri-lv.creamailer.fi/survey/aqwg4mpiw1m5z

You can request an exchange for a gift card or a refund until May 14, 2022.

Our phone service is congested due to cancellations and there is a delay in replying to emails. We are working hard to break the queues. For this reason, please use electronic forms in the first place. Forms are processed on a first-come, first-served basis. We will process returns as soon as possible. All exchanges of theater tickets are handled by the theater's own sales service.

The ticket shop is open tomorrow 22.1. 12-19, otherwise Mon-Fri 10-17. Contact information tel. 0600 308 222 or lipunmyynti@ttt-teatteri.fi .

We apologize for the delay in service and appreciate your patience in the unfortunate situation for all of us.