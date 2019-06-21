PINK GARDEN to Enchant All of Loyly

Dust off your sundresses and other garden party garments as Löyly gets transformed into a luscious pink garden on Fridays in the summertime.

If you're looking for the secret to discover the magic and temptations of the mystical garden, attend the Pink Garden party. Come with friends to enjoy the fresh, bubbling atmosphere. You'll dance the night away while the Cieas Collective DJ-foursome beats the skyline with cheerful hip hop, RnB, pop and Latino classics. The party will always start at 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. the following morning.

In addition to the dance floor, festive pink hued beverages will flow into the glasses, as well as some of Summer 2019's trendiest drinks.

There are two kinds of people who arrive at this party. Ones who know each other beforehand and ones who are new friends after the party. Everyone is welcome, as long as you are 18 or above.

The parties kicked off May 17, but the remaining dates are as follows: June 28, July 17, July 19, July 26, Aug. 2 and Aug. 16.

For more information on the Pink Garden, tap here.





