PIAF Comes to Tampere Theatre in September

On the main stage, the wonderful Paris of the past comes to life: sexy and lively, tender and cruel, and full of dreams. Piaf sneaks into the symphony of street ditches and luxury life, a life larger than life.

The life story of the luminous Edith Piaf goes from the 1930s, from a street singer to a superstar of her time and finally to a global, iconic Parisian princess. However, an extraordinary life does not let Piaf get away easily. The price of success is high.

The music-filled, hilariously funny and touching play is a tribute to Edith Piaf's life force, emotional songs and riotous humor.

Age recommendation 13+

Performances run 12 September - 18 November.