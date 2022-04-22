MARS VS. VENUS? 2 is Now Playing at Tampere's Työväen Teatter

Super popular Mars vs. Venus? finally get a sequel! More than three years and 30,000 spectators later, the comedian couple Riku Suokas and Johanna Tohni are ready for a rematch.

Grown children and new family members have been drawn into this hilarious stand-up show about the everyday life of a new family and the twists and turns of a comedian's relationship. And of course, this round also rivals which one is harder.

Mars v. Venus? 2 is, however, an independent work: if the first part was not seen by you, it does not hurt to follow this new story at all!

Actor, screenwriter and director Riku Suokas is one of the pioneers of stand-up comedy in Finland. In addition to theater, he has worked successfully in film and TV productions. Johanna Tohni is already familiar with Mars vs. Venus? as well as Pop Fiction . He has performed stand ups all over Finland and performed Nelonen Stand Up! in the program.

The premiere was at the OSH Club on September 24, 2021.

Performances run through 12 December. Learn more at https://ttt-teatteri.fi/program/mars-vs-venus-2-uusintaottelu/.