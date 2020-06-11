Live Nation Finland Announces the SUVILAHTI SUMMER SERIES

In light of the current 500 capacity on public gatherings through July 31, Live Nation Finland has announced the Suvilahti Summer series at Suvilahti Energy Field, according to Ticket News.

The series, which will run from June 11-30, will feature daily concerts and films. Performances include Finnish artist Evelina, Anssi Kela, Olavi Uusivirta Duo, Maustetytot, Jesse Markin, Ursus Factory, Dallape and Martti Servo, and Napander.

During the series, a table and chair will be setup for 2-6 people which is safely distanced from others. According to official guidelines, Live Nation will ask the public to follow hygiene guidelines, and those who have coronavirus symptoms will not be allowed into the venue.

Learn more about the Summer Series at Live Nation Finland's site HERE.

