Laura Moisio and Kielo Kärkkäinen Come to Tampere This Week

Songwriters join forces! Laura Moisio and Kielo Kärkkäinen have built a concert ensemble with the dramaturg, in which they perform together and separately, recognizing their own and each other's songs.

In Laura Moisio 's songs, original lyrics and an unfailing sense of melody come together beautifully. Moisio has released four studio albums with excellent reviews. "I hear the presence of the voice and the unmannerly spiritual purity speak especially," wrote Sound's Jussi Niemi.

Kielo Kärkkäinen is known for his deep and touching voice. He has released three solo albums of new age songs combining folk and jazz, as well as two albums with the world music group Belize. Pauli Kallio of Soundi magazine compared the atmosphere created by Kärkkäinen to the productions of Joni Mitchell , Joan Baez and Violeta Parra .

In the intimate story space of TTT-Klub, the joint performance of Moisio and Kärkkäinen can play with all its nuances and plot twists.

The performance is set for 10 September. Show at 10 p.m., doors at 9:30 p.m.