LOOPIT Will be Performed by Tero Saarinen Company in September

Tero Saarinen Company will perform Loopit this September.

Loopit premiered in 2017. An intimate and humorous piece, it marked a departure from choreographer Tero Saarinen's large-scale works. Loopit focuses on the unfinished, repetitive and topsy-turvy nature of the human condition. We loop same themes, challenges and mistakes from century to century as we try to free ourselves from - often self-inflicted - frames. The absurd atmosphere of Saarinen's choreography is inspired by the music of punk cabaret band The Tiger Lillies and texts from William Shakeaspeare's plays.

The commission of Loopit originally celebrated the 20th anniversary of Dance Theatre MD. In 2021, it returns to Dance Theatre MD's repertoire as an updated coproduction, featuring TSC Dancer Oskari KymÃ¤lÃ¤inen among the cast.

Performances will run September 3-18, 2021.

Learn more at https://terosaarinen.com/en/whats-on/calendar/.