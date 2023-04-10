LIEKKI Comes to Tampere This Week

Liekki is a monologue performance of Leonard Cohen's poems. The themes of love and longing familiar from Cohen's lyrics are tinged with dark humor.

The narrator of the poetry texts examines his life and his relationship with himself, his loved ones, religion and death, sometimes seriously, sometimes laconicly self-ironic.

Antti Tiensuu is an actor at the Tampere Theater and 2014 Young Speaker of the Year. Previously, Tiensuu has performed poems on the Kive stage in a performance compiled from Lauri Viida's texts Kaikin soluin, sydämi .

"Nowadays I can

sleep twenty hours a day.

The other four are spent calling important

people to wish them goodnight"