LIEKKI Comes to Tampere This Week

The performance is set for April 12.

Apr. 10, 2023  
Liekki is a monologue performance of Leonard Cohen's poems. The themes of love and longing familiar from Cohen's lyrics are tinged with dark humor.

The narrator of the poetry texts examines his life and his relationship with himself, his loved ones, religion and death, sometimes seriously, sometimes laconicly self-ironic.

Antti Tiensuu is an actor at the Tampere Theater and 2014 Young Speaker of the Year. Previously, Tiensuu has performed poems on the Kive stage in a performance compiled from Lauri Viida's texts Kaikin soluin, sydämi .

"Nowadays I can
sleep twenty hours a day.
The other four are spent calling important
people to wish them goodnight"




STALIN KUOLEE is Now Playing at Tampere Photo
STALIN KUOLEE is Now Playing at Tampere
Stalin makaa infarktin saaneena datšansa työhuoneen lattialla. Stalinin ykkösmies ja salaisen palvelun johtaja Lavrenti Berija saapuu ensimmäisenä paikalle ja ottaa ohjat. Pian paikalla on koko ”Isä Aurinkoisen” ykkösnyrkki: Hrustsov, Malenkov ja Molotov. Kuka elvyttää? Kuka haluaa elvyttää? Kuka osaa elvyttää? Stalin itse on vain kuukausi sitten määrännyt maan parhaat lääkärit vankileirille eikä amerikkalaistekoinen hengityskone sovi venäläiseen pistorasiaan.
ARVIO: MAIJALAN PIMPSONS ON BRUTAALI JA TARKKA KUVAUS ERI SELVIYTYMISKEINOISTA Photo
ARVIO: MAIJALAN PIMPSONS ON BRUTAALI JA TARKKA KUVAUS ERI SELVIYTYMISKEINOISTA
What did our critic think of PIMPSONS at Q-teatteri?
BLUES BIZARRE Comes to Tampere Photo
BLUES BIZARRE Comes to Tampere
Blues Bizarre is the newest name in modern blues from Helsinki. In the band's music, traditional rootsy blues are mixed with several different influences ranging from oriental tones to psychedelic blues. Thanks to its strong jam band foundation and the wide spectrum of its own songs, Blues Bizarre is establishing its position as one of the most original representatives of newer blues.
FROM VENLAS POEMS Comes to Tampere Photo
FROM VENLA'S POEMS Comes to Tampere
Are there lyrical treasures in your desk drawer? Or has someone else's poem touched you in particular along your journey? Want to hear some new poetry? Would you like to write and recite instant poetry in good company?

