Finnish National Theatre Renovation Project Delayed

The Finnish National Theatre's upcoming renovation project has been delayed to the permit not yet being finalized, according to the theatre's site.

The renovations were planned to begin in August 2020, on the part of the theatre that was originally built in the 1930s and 1950s.

According to the theatre, an appeal had been made "against the decision to deviate from the building permit. Construction work cannot begin until the permit is final."

You can read more about the renovation, project backgrounds and goals here.

