DANCE OF DEATH Comes to Tampere This Weekend
Star dancers Jorma Uotinen, Sirpa Suutari-Jääskö and Jukka Haapalainen interpret the iconic marriage drama in an unprecedented way.
In its 120th anniversary year, Tampere Työväen Teatteri presents a completely new interpretation of its peer, August Strindberg's Dance of Death. The passionate play has been adapted into a visually impressive dramatic dance piece.
Edgar (Jorma Uotinen) and Alice (Sirpa Suutari-Jääskö) have been married for a quarter of a century. The children have flown the nest, Alice's acting career is now a memory, the funds are gone, Edgar's captaincy holds the couple captive on a fortress island where nothing happens. Then their old friend Kurt (Jukka Haapalainen) arrives on the island and everything changes. The two-person fencing practice that is repeated every single day turns into a triangle drama, where all the tones of all the dances sound.
The word säilä gets a lot of attention and the power relations between people turn around many times, but in isolated conditions, people are danced by hate, love, habit, fear, envy, lust, greed as well as the will to power. In the new adaptation, the questions and solutions are at the center of Alice, a woman whose own life threatens to get out of hand if she doesn't grab her life force or find it somewhere else.
In 1900, Dödsdansen marked a transition from psychological realism to symbolism. Teppo Järvinen's visual design has created a stage image where there is room for dreams, the subconscious and even premonitions of the supernatural. Jukka Haapalainen, Sirpa Suutari-Jääskö and Jorma Uotinen have created a choreography through which the creators' long experience in different dance forms is fused with the narrative of physical theatre. In the interpretation of the classic devised and adapted by director Tiina Puumalainen, dance has a task: to also tell everything that would otherwise be left between the lines of the conversation.
More Hot Stories For You
December 2, 2022
In its 120th anniversary year, Tampere Työväen Teatteri presents a completely new interpretation of its peer, August Strindberg's Dance of Death. The passionate play has been adapted into a visually impressive dramatic dance piece.
Never Before Told Story About Santa Claus, Backed By Multinational Production Team, Coming To Theaters
November 20, 2022
A new musical, never before told story about Santa Claus is now officially in the works, lead by multiple cross border production teams. The production is a huge collaboration between USA, UK and Scandinavia, with the intention to create a multi sensory theatrical experience.
CHAIRS is Now Playing at Tampere
November 8, 2022
In the world-famous comedy by Eugéne Ionesco, an old couple is waiting for influential guests, because the man wants to leave a message for posterity. However, he does not know how to perform, so a professional speaker is ordered to help.
UNDER THE BERLIN SKY Closes at Tampere Next Month
November 7, 2022
Both the Cannes Film Festival and the European Film Academy awarded the film Under the Sky of Berlin as the best director of the year 1987. In several lists, it has been chosen among the most significant films of the century. Now we get to experience its first Finnish stage version.
ISMO CUTTING ROOM - NOTHING SERIOUS K18 Comes to Tampere This Week
October 24, 2022
Corona stopped the whole world and also Ismo Leikola . Now, after the cocooning phase, a completely new person flies onto the stand-up stages, a reborn Ismo, who has received a 20-second baptism in the hand sink.