A ROUND TRUTH Comes to Tampere

The round truth tells the story of a young person's growth in the world of football. The story describes what it's like to watch from the substitute's bench when your dreams are dashed. The show deals with authorities, workplace bullying, the importance of one's own choices and the fear of loss.

The play is based on actor and screenwriter Jarno Hyökyvaara's own experiences as a professional soccer player and is a very personal performance.

Jarno has played football as a profession between 2004 and 2006 and has been part of his team winning bronze in the Veikkausliiga and the Finnish Cup championship.

The show has been prepared for Lappeenranta city theater in spring 2021.